Transcript for Annette Bening jokes around while singing 'Joy to the World'

We ended song first time you were on the show I can't remember when it was. You did him for me alone now all you have to say you always have to thing and you always complain about it and they may do it and it's beautiful. And I was gonna sing onward Christian soldiers at a non in the new. We'll chin and went and I think. It isn't so that. You can. Aren't producing with me I know what I would you know joy to the world idea that it till July 2. The world long holidays come it's actually very Christian but that's a cut into effect July 2. Though lowered is that news. Received hurricane that's. Can't go that. That's all that's at this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.