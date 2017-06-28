Transcript for Ansel Elgort on 'Baby Driver,' his love for music and what frustrates him

And we tell you what's happening at the movies and I saw a movie called baby driver. Which in the life that I live as a movie critic I sometimes did their thing. There Macon saying damn movie over and over and over again and this one is a regional SATA prequel it's not a sequel. It's its own thing and so it's a pleasure for me to welcome the star baby driver baby himself cancel elk. Thank you crack me and they tell and it's really absurd to see you without your butts. I know. I I just have them on for four and disrespectful. Christmas. Baby needed it because. Means in the news tonight this so we asked that listening musical time to route to drop that rain is here. And the music he listens to country and which is so cool. Which sounds cool to on the surface except for Rio egg right. If this movie so that everything that happens and it is time to the rhythm of this yes it is. My friend saw it and said at a nursing. That protect our. And it's and it's not like overwhelming sometimes you don't even notice that but. And it wasn't it watch that was like BC's at all to music and almost always agree with that every camera cuts. To music and when it's not deliberate you can tell. And it's it's pretty greatly to hear the movie's true. Baby's yours and you see your eyes so you are hearing it. Through those yerba yeah exactly which have to do but what about your co stars and let's just talk about that permit you hope you got Kevin Spacey Jamie Foxx Jon Hamm. But as James playing the love interest that it I think all that they like in your week and there are hearings that exactly accurate and we all. Had or are sent. Always sink to music and even if there what are seen for diners in between games. We think I feel like for me I always had music and whether or not I'm listening to any. And maybe went aquarius and yet there and others here in the same music. And makes that chemistry that much easier and developing. A lot of people like each other on the same seem like with things. I like the idea that you vote cut your dad always whether you really do or you don't I fall asleep to music. If you've not. If I catch myself on sleep music lasting had playing out. And then music off. That's how is that music is it's always so that why. For the role and that's why you're interested in composing your own music can be in the DJ yap and not to. Singing tell you what weight to that and this joke but. The thing is. It's kind of that this movie would built. And it's it's nuts. Also in the movie that you makes beats you you learn early or cords. That different and yet in pixels soundbites and makes beat the hobby. I read the script that this is craziest ideas. And lover when things and equipment songs but maybe he's recording the conversations of gangsters. The best I TN that's it. Good idea to have them that gets have been a lot of trouble let's get drama you know I guess it means if I was talk time. He won court you know it's years business. It's under court with an acting. What you. Did it right come to you and say. I'm watching this because I know there's union head what was reads you guys the first match. And we talked about. Had been in the studio working on my music. And yet but that has been making music make music and for two hours only talk music nothing about these. As an army said I was there might be right. I read the script I was in love wanted to do so badly and I fought for the role for awhile one eventually. Aggregate in the park but he he didn't know that I was into music like that. At the time I think you know even now people like don't know that but that's like talking he was pleasantly surprised. It had to be more than pleasantly surprised us when you do it now is with there ever a moment that this was just turn lemons. Does anything hard. It make this happen I can't do everything I'm doing to a beat. Having the makes it easier you know like I I come from theater I eat. My first ever shows I was in the nutcracker at Lincoln Center and I was nine years old as a party boy how many thought that. You know every about every regard article everybody thought I did and then it didn't appear. And I haven't a musical sense you know seventeen years old and now all of a sudden to have a opportunity to do that is all around music and we had choreographer a choreography. And it felt like very natural to me. It reminded me of how I got Sar in all this and I loved BC's choreography makes it easier. We'll talk about that because getting started I mean he kind of started slow was carry right yes if you did that and then we get well I mean listen. It wasn't really starting slow because I was in high school I had never done on film or television and I was just in musicals and local you know Mike Tyson won't. And going to summer camp and doing musicals. And then I gotta play. Professional job we'll man the club. And then from there are an agent and all of a sudden my first movie I was at an audition for Carrey. And I was opposite Chloe Meretz and Julianne Moore and I was in a movie. And I was it doesn't get it it doesn't about it in this can't believe it and what was going on your head what he's what you're listening to dad won't spend any panic involved. Well I had a street act in the pled it was straight acting. But I didn't even music average of the keyboard from a local music plays I've set up in my tiny little you know she locked apartment that they aren't very. And I wrote a bunch of songs I don't go on set and this is since I was younger don't wanna set without having acute or in a computer so I can produce records and make my music. It's like a second career because anybody that's been removed he says no let's you need something when they're switching the ankle audit. You're an hour hour and a half waiting for that again talk about it a driving movie you've got to switch the cameras are on a car and a Reagan. You know this so different car rig. That takes two hours sometimes. And then you there we're gonna go to lunch and then set up and then we do it quick shot for twenty minutes and another set ups we have a lot of time. And I would go crazy right and have music to to me. Some people can't they can't they use that time because they stay focused they want to be that character. You know you can turn it off. I think you can inspire great characters are sometimes agree and exhausted playing your guy and you might not have time to of turnarounds. Policy issues driving scenes. You know. Does not like him can you can you can you can enter you can I vs no cap really emotional day where have to witness somebody dying in. And that's and that's and that's that might be a little harder and it got get in MySpace for an hour metropolis needs ever otherwise you know. It's cool but what about those cuts how much did you do. I like to think I could do everything but they wouldn't let me do everything no there insuring your area they asked her shoe. They have to be sure that I could not kill people but they weren't sure that. They let me do some by myself in the car which I guess they weren't too. The hall with other people that you might harm them but we did a lot of on training. The lot of fun training. And yet theory I can do the stunts in which was which was important because even when I wasn't driving and how to hold rates head up in the cameras you know someone else driving. For me and I'm just twisting we all. It wasn't just twisting wheel that was okay any of this corner break a little bit pull the here rack and that. You know. For illustrating that according to the rhythm of what whether it's bell bottoms that whatever the first aid that visiting the actress and puts it looks really you know you don't want to thank. Swept them. While none of it looks well thank you everything looks exactly real. So when you couldn't do something could frustrate you when they said no you can't we need to stay. Now I want everything possible every edge of the spending and I do this today. But the thing is because they were doing the funds for real it was now perfectly we never used in everything you see is practical. Even despite trips coming on the courts are things by tricks and hitting for the sudden knock him into another car that all happened a little real. I think that such a good point to make because all we really think I mean you're working on your music your computer but. Hollywood works on their moves that way a lot of that it's so rare. Yeah the last time I remember seeing it was John frontier courtroom where you actually shot those races so that they happen. And it makes all the difference in the world absolutely. It it really doesn't you can you can feel it as and on number and when you put us in a car you know that's actually doing the stunts. I you can feel the bumps and you can see the Munson. And you can see the fear in our eyes like katic and regret doing that vs a green screen never get the same. How. In working with these actors who did you know would they just riding it all the time when they just supported Jamie Foxx can be. Larry gene thought he is the most generous guy ever. I have never workers that Harris nothing else but that guys like the war around immediately when diamond island shore yet like. This guy you know maybe persona is nice but who knows that. Immediately on man you're gonna kill this would. Let me know and even past Boston no one in my house hopefuls. Hand I mean music and music studio guys come to new tunes that was the first met him. Immediately the warmest as like. It was a shock to school to kindergarten first day and night your kind there thing I don't know anyone and that and that vacuum comes up to you and says. We're going to be friends don't worry about it that was a fox. Critical critical that would yes and if so then his generosity was in marked contrast to space in or Portsmouth bought. No doing of Spacey also I had done Phyllis if Europe for the opener was. And we have become very close and that as well. I love space and I I looked him as enactment or visas and Torre these artists and for so long had a successful career personal. And John him as well. Dinner together he's the nicest guy. He's he's a little more subdued but then when you least expect that he will say the funniest thing ever heard. Before takes parts of court thoughts and I start outlets like literally cry after. Doing them purpose pure we loves everyone loves messing you know also has an easy target but I I am so he's in me. So these fascinating. History. But. It made the whole process of making the sounds at a real. I detect that. But it's its definitely definitely is really yes it's that if you. It's yours now that we treat storm certainly don't pay themselves he had a son that. That's really important do. But you get. Another important thing about that move that the ones though and I love story that works. Yeah there's part usefulness me and I feel offered no thought I don't know there's a real heart muscle in this town. And while this action. And while this madness. There is depth and the scenes between me in the league games. Are so beautiful and they're real and there types. That's when they entered it so well the music in his thumb it's all timeless classics. Like nonstop they range from those that fifties in the forties until the two thousands but. They don't feel like a member of that movie reasoning we like that is feeling oh that that's on of course of that song live on forever. And it's the same thing with the at this those scenes they feeling very classic. Love scenes it it the dialogue be taken from the fifties and it would make sense. It's. If you noticed Avian that were black and white that when Austin Catholic colors. It's a great launchers on scene. This primary colors in everything everything at its local hurting business sector love coming electric really essence that's what it really works so. It's the first time worked well. Perfect you have to do the chemistry meet that famous chemistry. And anchors and be right for other. But that music and barriers. And I mean you've seen them. But so is so sweet and beautiful. It's so easy to sort of like behavior that matters city this thing she's so nice and it's just. Ours. In. I love in the movie out she basically complaining that she's hardly ever name checked. We don't care for governor thought but that Everett's always written about they've. Every single one you can't not find it anywhere that there. But it's O genius I mean. Every little set up that Edgar has makes sense. Of ports he definitely chosen in Davie because. He knew on the set and up that one of the moment. We're pays off of course you want to name maybe because he wants to feel like everyone listening to him. It's O genius. If this film has only little details. By the way there is big heart and soul in the movie and there's all these scenes where they B is with Joseph his Foster father who is this. African American death actor who we made him look older and a wheelchair. And they eat speak and sign which. And it's like. You've never seen that in and read the script was axis I get to speak in sign language I mean this goal and they're seniors so Arco immutable as well. It's it's this ever does a lot of or useful in this film. They take. And it happens on the show no matter who comes. Popcorn is on their pants are on their dresses just happened but we win you do love story yeah I think it's because of falters. You have this fall if people that we went NC. I think maybe it's because character to character dies in him that makes even more room. You at a that thing it's gone a lot dying and work its. World that knot they've gotten themselves art a good there's hope for equal and yet here coats. You know what and I think about this talked about as and we loved them excellent from me it is. There's no pressure to make its we've never wanted to pressure on it are you I'm we have an artist I'm an actor. You know sometimes these days when movies. It's all business and it's it's you make movie to make money and you say well we need to single out and march of next year. And got a fair but it's okay we'll start building. And what would there that Newt you old Erika Watson drop off lets us hire someone else and I think this movie. And that's not a way to make a movie since when do you think that's how the president has met or think they were like. And so passionate. Of course. So movies what you write movies in Hollywood art agenda you have to you have to fitted in to what that books say yeah you need to do was a movement. Which is wrong it's totally wrong and it. This movie I really hope it does well and it forms and I really hopeful and when Washington's. And it goes and sees it because. I think this could change the landscape for movies I think if if we performs studios won't be so hesitant. To finance original stories. This isn't based up and look it's literally an original script which every movies to be back in the day. You're putting a lot of responsibility. Luckily you have the big social media throng arm I am can speak to them and they turned out an opening weekend it's all good it. I never stopped being them as a weakness in the but also I wouldn't legacy movie bat you know is like this is. Is a great film I am excited to watch it and it is my friend maybe my friends maybe this weekend even seen. I've never seen my films more than three dollars and Alice farmers ours that's the most. And they think there might be wondered to more feelings that they drive on oversight and yet also do it. The fit time I kept catching things I got a tweet last night from somebody saying. Just a baby driver left the theater I love it so much every other minute huge mistake I'm going back to watch again. That's insane to be able relook. And it used to be the way you know it used to be people would go back. And it's something that they really. That's kind of gone away and wait for its extreme weather this game works in theaters with the music in with that would sound and picture is known. They have this. What keeps you. Cancel court. In this world who basically can see you as this success is happening. Well I mean my family my friends and all the people that grounds and those before. So. The real friends. I try it myself and with artwork and everything. How does your girlfriend deal with the fact that you have this rampaging. Email and they'll operative so they. They're very supportive Laviolette that beautiful ballet dancer girl. Shares well so. Did you meet and romantic B driver kind of way. I saw her in the street and I was like oh my god so law. I just went up to or and then she called police out there we'll see this in school as well so you know at the time I was seventeen news. Talk and then. They aren't yet from a year and a half and final. Day. And now mundane for years seniors so romantic. Of course that's. Some sort. Of like like. With friends and something to pass along. Might my mom is with us that. Don't getting to accurately. Your parents are really successful in what they do as well you're dad is like a major fashion. Now your mom directed operas and yes she was a modern cancer Norton he's. The here's an apparent when we pulled is. Do reluctant. And everything else work if you work really really hard you love and be persistent. Up and that's a really nice thing to save your kid. Rather than less and I know you like this on anything but you need to college. I don't care you know what you're going to be you'll be something. That's for you know. There are jobs out there for use that aren't you make you happy. Then I'm so lucky to have this for parents in which he succeeded. Yet you wanna succeed and if I mean it's in his heart healthy because I it I think he's right way and I was very lucky but I also had that attitude I'm gonna succeed and I'm gonna work really hard. But also my. My version of success when I was in a school and I want to become an actor. I want to be on law and order and I want to be in place. You know to me like I thought maybe for the television show them some money and to plan a get it we can that'll be amazed. I'll be working actor if I can actor not a waiter at the same time that's enough. Now it might have with. It is yet and then you know becoming being mean huge movies. That's not I never expect that. But it doesn't seem to throw. The fact that this responsibilities. On as leader. He seemed like. You're hits in the right place to do you know what from an outside perspective. Being in movies and being interviews and lots of them is like being. But when you're you're you guys real life and you just talking to a nice person or you're on set and you meet Jamie Foxx and he's just like. That guy in kindergarten and a Q and says you have friends or. So it's just like everything it's more than you think it is. And other a lot of real great human beings who work in this industry. And if you navigate the right way you can they can be really nice and not or does anything scarier about it. I'm I'm trying not to be scared by. You know I've had not ups and downs in he's been going really well but. I think the last positive news proud of those three years ago was all stars and I told myself even then cancel this every last thing you ever. And that's OK if it is because he'll find other things like feeling like your music and maybe you've been partisan films analyses we enjoy yourself and that's like. Not like. And in the and then Victor happened and I'm super lucky now I have two films Letterman and other. But to come from about them like diesel last. And people when you know when they say when its Covert plan they'll remember these days. So I'm like you know I hope to just keep making him is like this. And if it's a little luck in I think it is my at this same time it's also you know everything. You can't be a big powerful. And what you've got to do is handle it when it isn't there also got to have fun. I got into an experience because Yvenson that didn't turn out that great. But Islamic I don't experience OK as long and learn something you know I've really that director and have fun and I think back that nine of my life and I got to go to some. Ramsey and herb and live their for a few months making it with Atlanta for me this is Atlanta. And I think you know again today world's best barbecue. There is rare curtain that matters to act as. Well go right activists that who do you admire in this business here. Christian Bale. Are Caprio and Tom party are lovely man who really care actors are vagina as well two people whose. Than not okay with just being early they want to care I can't wait to be. There actors and hopefully. You know eventually someone lets it is who also has that heart that you were talking yeah that's who. If you have a crying Adam. All time all the time. Strange thing to do like yet comedy but you know that's what you're gonna do fine. Cancel its viewers what ever. Loved watching dramatic news and sometimes they. Let's Matt's last. That some pundits here Durbin some touching moments. With more than a couple. So what's the next. Where and I music. And I'm part of a few projects and excited about there's one called media 19 about job and and I'm buying John. He on John. So that will be visit she went on yes exactly. That's an example of character let the plane now on and everything but we're still working on the script and waiting for regular tour. I'm. I wanna make really agreements. And then never wanna settle for movie is greatly. Otherwise it us. You feel the same way about the music because so flew there you know as a teacher. Oh yeah. You are on solo while the agency that we just like Star Wars freak no it wasn't from Star Wars abroad. The Communists. Real and I just thought it if funny name. And I did it in high school in the name army records. But I sort of stopped for former president's alone on an apartment and slow court. And I've done some some left over and solution as it is but college Baylor University Texas. And instead of playing in solo I think canceled but that I went in front of the news and I think much my songs. And a rash the crowd was very positive. To shut Pace University here in the or. And I had a keyboard so and I think the important things songs as well and I really thought Berger Kron news. I loved I loved performing I am really performing like I said that's how I got this whole thing and while working on set. I love being on stage even more this anything make you angry about the industry that you're both of them. You know what I write this week I can't be anger many things and so happy that I get because its movies that come later turning. I'm like riding and I and I am so excited part of something. Whether or not people see it whether or not as well the box office. I can't help that I'm just so happy news and I'm proud. I'm happy to. It's nice there'd be good out there for people to say others some frustrating by the entry of course like what are we talking about you know like. I don't think making arch of the business but it is men you have to remember that you have to sort of. Show business you know one of those words about that otherwise people don't come. Now there's no popcorn to eat that's not exactly that's that is true but this is the first time in terms that he do you now that we ended. We even while eating popcorn. So there could be something you were talking before about. You could play we have a guitar if you walk and talk. I'll look out would have been great just hit in the head with I don't eight gets off. How did it mean to our Schuettler guitar would do you plan but you know. We'll bring in the grand plan relative if that. I need net. Now the reason that people think a little bit something you know because I think music and I think the reason you'll that we you know. You can't be when you're doing it when he have a good voice don't. If honest. It's very hard they win it's wrong. I think actually it's horrid to be honest when you're seeing it is. Seen older. It's hurt and so are now going even on even conferencing and and as an artist's view here and relax so. Aussie something. Postings on on the. Today all you lady luck. But there is room for doubt. At arms you. Very young lady what. Run in the post your on this date with the pickings have been lives. And yet for this evening is over you. Excuse me the brush. You might forget your matter as you might refuse. It's the best that I can news. News we're. Look you know he didn't I. Look the other ladies and eight. But if you ever been only to be in when it bought the innate in. Cancel Al guard to Sky Masterson in guys and dolls well did you do that. High school it is the get that regulated just if I had that feeling I didn't decide that we've created that let forget Mon brand doing them to call him. One out. It Leone were alive to you didn't. I have yet. That's what we're here that's another job but right now I'm thinking you produce this that was it nobody ever say that's before. He either has brain do you. Yeah. I don't think baby with ever listening to that with steel act. Thank you so much very.

