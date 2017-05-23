April 8, 1983: Roger Moore on the difference between American and English film industries

"In England, they stop shooting at 5:30 ... because the English like to go home at 6 o'clock and watch whatever their favorite soap opera is and have their steak and kidney pie," Roger Moore told ABC News.
