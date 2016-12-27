Transcript for ARCHIVAL VIDEO: Carrie Fisher Talks 'Star Wars,' and Debbie Reynolds in 1994

Think I would be very proud to have been principally of I was thrilled but I I was thrilled and I had that sense there was when ago. I had so soon so I felt like a has been 25. So maybe could be said that taking up writing was a way of prolonging your career. Absolutely because in this town it's not only not you can grow old gracefully can't grow old at all. So. You can't as a writer. Carrie Fisher has two best sellers behind you're in a third novel on the stands this month. All of life. It's a subject she knows well. Her mother is America's sweet heard a fifties musicals Debbie Reynolds. And an avid avid avid avid and a and a dead can't beat them down longer than. It's. Me. Dead crooner Eddie Fisher. Who created a scandal at 1958 by abandoning his family to pursue romance and marriage to Elizabeth Taylor. The drama of Carrie Fisher's life began to unfold on paper in her journal entries she's made them said she was fifteen. Yeah. When she was in her early thirties soccer Fisher's first novel was published. Postcards from the edge became a movie with Fisher herself writing the screenplays. He. No problem. It. As with all of Fisher's work it is heavily autobiographical. Merrill Streep plays an actress hooked on pills who overdoses and ends up in your recovery programs as Fisher did in real life. Did drugs give you anything. Yes and I had final at the earlier on I had a friend who was in recovery. And I said do you miss drinking John. And he said. Only about. Every minute of every day. Army about a thousand times a minute I think with when he says to you mr. aren't sure are constantly. There were my friends and how they work but they did for me when I couldn't do from myself. So if they did for you what you couldn't do for yourself. Why did you quipped. Hence I could do anything for myself once they were doing everything form C you're not cured. Never. You can always slip yes. That ever happened. As happened once yes. And yet you came out the other side again. Well least I've learned to do that. Hello to you. The yet. It shows day in postcards the cynical young actress has chosen her mother's profession. It is never achieved anything like her celebrity on screen. But can I meet your mother. Sure bar this is my hardest man I can't believe I'm meeting new. When you're in a jam do you call your mom Debbie Reynolds definitely I don't call her daily room for the however current but. Yes I call my mother. And it's funny I mean my mother's very funny I asked her for dating tips she says for what age. Her mother's second husband went through most of their fortune Reynolds had to start a career all over again on Broadway. And that's when Fisher had two pretty high school. She didn't job she was taken out of scope find me her mother to go to New York City to be with me to work. And to stay with me at a less I would of had to leave her home without supervision. Do you remain today a dropout remains. How you feel about that situation. In the be talking about it this publicly. No IQ all right about it I mean I was sort of self taught and whatever it is in nineteen. Today. He. Well this wouldn't cannot and and uneasy. Today. I wanted to do a revision and wanted to be like when I worship and I'm losing my mother's nightclub act. When I was thirteen years old. So I was sort of groomed to be flinging my chords and allowing them and they against. Debbie Reynolds today has her own Las Vegas hotel in theaters with financial backing from daughter Kerry. Disorders were Kuhn. And nine crew members who prize the Vatican mission. The sentiment have a problem with parent that is plain cute. Are obvious to cute and also the fact is that I was dressing up for premiers. So Carrie was he mommy and his sort of shining princess like Paris and do you think you're beautiful now would. Never have thought so I've always thought I was. Attractive for someone who has had a certain kind of intelligence. But they better work on them intelligence more than willing like perfect America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.