Transcript for Mary Tyler Moore Talks Personal Struggles, Finding New Love With Diane Sawyer

In the world scenes and act as though it might have a happy and if anyone could will happy ending it was this woman with her Sonny laughed. And relentless perfectionism. You've been freer with yourself. Or or less demanding your. You really think that you would have gone in some completely different trajectory. If I can't come an Arab terrorists I think I've probably would've been homeless. I think is very much else life is prepared to do you. But I what is disciplined. Parents create these disciplined. Children. My father is very disciplines and there's no question I wanted his approval. And I think that we belong to a great deal to me think I wanted allegation that he from him. I didn't have to continue looking for it and I have a really good relationship with him now. I remember my dad came to a location chip that I did down once and then he had to spend the whole day there watching my father's very well read very. Educated. And intrastate line. And he at the end of the day he said ethicists some interest in what you do for an evening. And do you really thinks he said. No but it seems to please you for that I'm grateful and up. She raced into the eighties dating and drinking to mask her shyness. She won a Tony on Broadway. She and Richie were finally becoming friends. When she got a shattering phone call park gotten through. Think. Time deaths. Last time Ritchie her only child had shot himself. His roommate said it was accidental. He was 24. Learning about the dye be tooth. You're done for your son. To ever think this is in support or we won't. Am that I know that the only alternative is not one that I want and the alternative is to not be here. So I think I should have. Talked about it more. Either with a counselor or therapist or. Or my friends. And then I probably would not have gone through the alcoholism. I'm not sure that that's true and I don't wanna lay that off entirely. My son's death. Nobody gets out of this life without. Tremendous pain. And don't disappoint. It's one day she brought her mother who was suffering from a bronchial infection to a New York hospital. Mary was 44. The doctor Robert Levine who's 28. As we walked Ian I saw this tall dark. Handsome. Doctor. Who with every passing moment when is kinder gentler and more. Sensitive and sweet and I thought to myself. While Berry. Calling it but that. You know integrated into that and I and I knew I was going to be assertive and I was going to make the first move. How did you have. In parting he said I'm going to leave you my home phone number. In case there's any kind of emergency ever she called the next night 3 in the morning sent. Does acute loneliness come under the heading of emergency. And Heath and it's almost no calorie -- he's turning over in his grave he said I can't think of a better reason to be awakened. Is it the bravest thing you've ever done. Aaron. Yeah I suppose it. It's possible because a lot of women thing that you spend all your time thinking about it thinking that older they become older. We think that day. But I don't double what where it doesn't aid anything we notify. If I have some mascara under my he'll look. It's because of those wrinkles like guests that pushed up you know X or Y talk there. They were married in November 1983. I want to be an equal in a relationship I didn't want to be the little girl anymore. Which I think I had been acting out for a long time. She tirelessly lobbies congress for diabetes research funding. Mr. chairman members of the committee she quietly battles the side effects of the disease she's had laser surgery because of bleeding in her eyes. A bout with pneumonia. I intend to say about diabetes a lot of people don't understand that it is a disease of complications. That insulin controls that allows you to live. A fairly normal life. But. During all that life you are placing unreasonable. Strain on the major organs and so we. When your dad that it can live with who the question. Sort of I can put in a dramatic way every day you wake up you say is this going to be the day. That the kidney fails or that this sales I have a heart attack or stroke. And those of the things that eventually. Get cute with diabetes. What I think the biggest thing change. I don't smoke and I don't drink and found that at a certain point in life that had kind of taken over. The way in which I lived. And it's sort of centered around drinking on a sub conscious level I would say to myself during the daytime okay this isn't comfortable for me but. 530 I can have them Martinis and it'll be a and they would be times within oh we're going on a picnic. With think we're going to pick it means they wouldn't have anything to drink. So I don't think I'll be able to join you have to stay home nobody avenues that I it's doing this was the hardest. Yes it was. People were stunned when it came out that I went to Betty Ford. Which I tried to do very quietly very secretly. Invented such a wimp applies to cover my tracks. But I product high for five or six weeks but that he did come now. And in retrospect I'm glad that it did because it was helpful to a lot of women like me women who thought of themselves as being kind of lady likened. And fairly intelligent and obviously there for. Non alcoholic because it's quick TP but it regrets. I tell you my only regret in life of things that I could have done differently. Is that I I didn't have more children lost my son fourteen years ago. And I don't have and will not have grandchildren and I missed that I had this I sure it's a biological. Courage that's quite common IE IC young babies and and I want them and I don't want them to live with dealt with time equivalent grandchildren. If I'd had more children that might have been a possibility. I have come to. A softer more comfortable place in myself with my cell. Nice to large until pioneer has a happy ending our Laura our mayor. Full ground. Where they now are they just in scrapbook. Com. Asks Laura Petrie. His. Still doing nothing new I think he's got a lot of grandchildren. And probably still works well in the back in Irwin. Oh.

