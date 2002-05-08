Transcript for ARCHIVAL VIDEO: Mary Tyler Moore Tells Diane Sawyer the Story Behind Iconic Hat Toss

A huge event this morning are you ready for this. Mary Tyler Moore show is going to be celebrated this morning in the blast from the past not just by ops. But I've ever body because the celebrated star has been called one of the best thing that ever happened to television. Is actually gonna have a statue unveiled at her honor this morning in Minneapolis as we know she's paid. Think TV news producer Mary Richards could take a nothing day and make it all seem worthwhile and good morning. Bear hide it through and and I just great. But rates and this that you're gonna be right at the intersection read through your head and hair yes yes fortunate. Statue on the sidewalk not. The intersection as I was originally. A lot safer with the statute so do you want to walk out in the middle of an intersection do that. What it was acting opening titles and it was so cold it was a middle of January it was so cold that lips were moving you couldn't. Words and he's he would be an idea Mary. Middle of the intersection and take. And in the air. It was so cold I couldn't protest that words alert warnings so like this I was and painful Frederick was frozen and in the back ground. Looking with what appears to be just how only face at me and all they're good like did you hear that it was just that she had no idea what was going on. There was a bit ticked about to lose her lie. Says she just doesn't. Actually actually a real person walking past man. He's. Just. But I and it has been here I was here in Minneapolis where it looks. I actually brought on stage and introduced her as the costar of the titles and the hat itself but what of the present your pants and agree that it. Why isn't like you don't hear that. Is it was. No I don't. Tell aren't house ten wanted list. And how long I got eight. That night but this is about ten years ago they also stole the night went three needle point nose. That I had stayed with my tattered leaving little fingers I could fit yes very eccentric. Since I don't like. An apparent eccentric. Decorator fashion burglar then you had an ethics. Now the last scene of the show mixing it over and over again it every time we do we now. Everybody. Tell me once more. That moment for you and how well do you remember. I feel it still. We just end up reunion show which will be on the air me thirteen. At it was kind of moment that I didn't have that same lump in. In my throat it was I really acting talents to smile and he. Let me interpret everything was okay that's it wasn't it hurts. As we note the statue irrespective of bill short slant in empathy that happen but and Nicholas said. You know humor is important to women as those men on horses Wordock in. And other statues. Two men all around this country it's still must be hard to grasp. I ask because sum payment of all ages tell me that they were influenced by our show. And I'm delighted to me this tiny hearts it. The reason that. Well again Mary stand by we're all going to be tuning in all going to be watching and I gather a lot of people there Minnesota have caps of their and tribute. Are bad throw them in the air. Oprah sit right here did you happen to seen its first. Night you were better than not talk. Anybody at camp at baseball in. Only the hat toss launched around the world.

