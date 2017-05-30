Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert will feature Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and others

Ariana Grande's previously announced concert to benefit the victims of the Manchester Arena attack and their families will take place on June 4 in Stretford, England, about four miles from the site of last week's suicide bombing.
