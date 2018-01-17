Transcript for Armie Hammer shares a sweet song he made for his children

You know that they show endlessly ends in song decide what it this is an exciting you know I don't read. You beat Henne played rooster in handy when you when Y high school or even before that I was in seventh grade there was released and you would drawn to the musical theater. I think yeah I think an E Street easy street that's right that's right I'd she hit if it's right. If I remember the where everything Allen. I I'd. I think I was just drawn to the concept of of acting and and being on stage and all that and the only thing my school was offered thought it was a musicals so I just did it I think it's fine but you must saying to you kid. I do I do give him something of that then let's make its week that. I when I'm bouncing my son around yet and I'm trying to get him to sleep. And pick that record through Panama. I just I just like ramble sorry I kind of sort of a who's. My little the sweet little. The we love you more than than me the thing to sister when you both equally. You're my little. Mostly live images goes off I love that I love that you know that's award caliber you to be. The next thing will be musical now Americans where but he can. At it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.