Astros' Gurriel makes apparent racist gesture toward Dodgers' Darvish

More
The Astros first baseman says he didn't intend to offend the Dodgers pitcher of Asian ancestry when he made apparent racist gesture during Game 3 of the World Series Friday night.
0:36 | 10/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Astros' Gurriel makes apparent racist gesture toward Dodgers' Darvish
Love. No word role in the I think you'll recall you know everybody whose work here and cheap. Because she for the to a horrible and figures of obviously. But I'm going through. No longer welcome in coming at you then that's. It has to go chase the ball if it gets to left center they figure it's the scoreboard.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50779604,"title":"Astros' Gurriel makes apparent racist gesture toward Dodgers' Darvish","duration":"0:36","description":"The Astros first baseman says he didn't intend to offend the Dodgers pitcher of Asian ancestry when he made apparent racist gesture during Game 3 of the World Series Friday night.","url":"/Entertainment/video/astros-gurriel-makes-racist-gesture-dodgers-darvish-50779604","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.