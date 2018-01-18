Transcript for Aug. 23, 1995: Ellen DeGeneres on the inspiration for her 'phone call to God' routine

Wow this is just so. Weird. At one time Helen lived in this apartment which was I mean I as politely as. A dumb what surprises as a separation from the living room into the dining area there's been an archway. That you can actually see. Living around this was her home at a low point of your life just after the sudden death of her best friend. She was killed in a car accident. And not only was she killed a car accident but I passed the wreck. That and and sought like moments after it happened no one had gotten there yet and I side and god that's terrible. And those were not kept don't choose another car with someone else. But the generous managed to turn tragedy into comedy all alone and grieving and her flea bag apartment think. She was inspired to write a routine that would one day help make her a star. A phone call to god. Fleas were everywhere. I don't understand why this person is gone and fleas or hear what the police do. Here I was depressed and and and mourning the loss of this person. And I just thought about what a phone called the god would be about why fleas are here.

