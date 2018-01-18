Aug. 23, 1995: Ellen DeGeneres on being a nice comic

The comedian said she does not like comedy at others' expenses.
Transcript for Aug. 23, 1995: Ellen DeGeneres on being a nice comic
Who's active and you. In company. Anybody who I think is getting a laugh. At someone else's expense you wouldn't do OJ jokes for example on now and I thought it would have been funny to drive on stage is in the white Ford Bronco. But you know this is human being and not just him there are. You know Ronald Goldman's family you know think beyond that show think about. People that actually it is a fact that their lives to their right your to turn. I'm sensitive I guess because my name you know one out The King and I and people may find there's something I have no idea. You don't remember I don't I don't have a full memory of my childhood. That right there says something.

