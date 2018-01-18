Transcript for Aug. 23, 1995: Ellen DeGeneres on when she first realized her gift for comedy

When Ellen was in junior high school her parents divorced a sad memory but ironically. That was when she first realized her gift for comedy helping her mother fight depression. I used to make her laugh. So hard that she would end up crying laughing so I would take her from one place of this loneliness and depression to this this. Where she was laughing so hard his crying and as a kid Kabila that your mother. You know it was an it was a very powerful amazing thing to manipulate someone's emotions to make them happy. And and that's still the kick you get oh yeah yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.