Aug. 23, 1995: Ellen DeGeneres on when she first realized her gift for comedy

DeGeneres talks about how she used her comedy to help her mother fight depression.
0:40 | 01/18/18

When Ellen was in junior high school her parents divorced a sad memory but ironically. That was when she first realized her gift for comedy helping her mother fight depression. I used to make her laugh. So hard that she would end up crying laughing so I would take her from one place of this loneliness and depression to this this. Where she was laughing so hard his crying and as a kid Kabila that your mother. You know it was an it was a very powerful amazing thing to manipulate someone's emotions to make them happy. And and that's still the kick you get oh yeah yeah.

