-
Now Playing: Aug. 23, 2012: Grandmaster Flash on his career beginnings
-
Now Playing: March 8, 1994: Cuba Gooding Jr. said he always wanted to be in show business
-
Now Playing: Model Chrissy Teigen live tweets from bizarre 8-hour 'flight to nowhere'
-
Now Playing: 'Doctor Who' alumni on the show's first female doctor
-
Now Playing: Jim Nabors, star of 'Gomer Pyle,' dies at 87
-
Now Playing: Met Opera suspends famed conductor over sex abuse allegations
-
Now Playing: Billy Bush fires back at Trump for questioning 'Access Hollywood' tape
-
Now Playing: Kimmel to Roy Moore: If 'you're challenging me to a fight ... I accept'
-
Now Playing: Denzel Washington sings 'Make Someone Happy'
-
Now Playing: DJ Khaled enjoys star-studded 42nd birthday party
-
Now Playing: Jan. 8, 2001: Britney Spears on 'Oops I Did It Again'
-
Now Playing: Jan. 7, 2000: Britney Spears on '...Baby One More Time'
-
Now Playing: James Franco sings 'Rhythm of the Night' mimicking Tommy Wiseau
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill's incredible vocal impersonations of the Joker and more
-
Now Playing: 'The Disaster Artist' director and star James Franco: 'I identify with this story; I love this story'
-
Now Playing: Chance the Rapper takes over as local weatherman live on air
-
Now Playing: Robin Wright, Christiane Amanpour take lead after male colleagues face sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: Keegan-Michael Key attempts Guinness world record for most balloons popped by sitting
-
Now Playing: Craig David discusses his new album, 'The Time Is Now'
-
Now Playing: Aug. 9, 1984: Bette Midler talks about she got her start in show business