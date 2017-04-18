Auli'i Cravalho talks 'Moana' fame and 'DWTS' performance

More
ABC News' Frank Elaridi talks to the star ahead of her performance on "Dancing With the Stars."
12:04 | 04/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Auli'i Cravalho talks 'Moana' fame and 'DWTS' performance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46862603,"title":"Auli'i Cravalho talks 'Moana' fame and 'DWTS' performance","duration":"12:04","description":"ABC News' Frank Elaridi talks to the star ahead of her performance on \"Dancing With the Stars.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/aulii-cravalho-talks-moana-fame-dwts-performance-46862603","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.