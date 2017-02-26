Transcript for Ava DuVernay on importance of documentary '13th' at the 89th Annual Academy Awards

Eight and I think not every. And welcome back. And you're category. It. Work in. It could be in a category where am by documentarian sir Colin. That so many of the insular. Five Jones talked about. Issues that are so pressing today immigration. Race relations. That the justice system so honored to be among the filmmakers billion. Now Aaron right. My hope is that we don't it epithet that we're diversity and inclusion but Evers inclusion is white and black people. They're Latino people that need to be included in this. Ace American people. Those are about native people with a lesson we saw film by native. Filmmaker leading glances of an industry overall it's all kinds of voices so that's only gently when and that's when we truly and I have to have this conversation anymore. In a fun question here. Everybody. Yeah. And gateway. What he needs are provided what you. It's happening it's epic journey. A light for darkness on the plan it's probably the main characters. Fashion and it's that the photography at its gorges. The story is one that's about the moral force is that the universe easily is evidence almost making it money. I would deliver very. Definitely I'm. But I would have been a great. Way and let. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.