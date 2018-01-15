Transcript for Aziz Ansari responds to claim of sexual misconduct

Akhtar Aziz ansari is responding after he was accused of sexual misconduct and sari says he's apologized to the woman. After she told him he made her field quote violated. After a date last year the 43 year old woman came forward with her story after she saw the Sar except his Golden Globe. Last week while wearing a pin this said time's up and sari says he believes there encounter to be consensual at the time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.