Transcript for Bachelor Forecast: Bachelor, Nick Brings the Girls to His Hometown

Welcome to ask their forecast here to recap last night's drama at this. In what day it happened acts so I'm here with aunts and actually shipped here get rates unit we have to start that very tense. Rose Aaron that's how it's just aren't last night felt it had been asked that talking about Koreans and how. He acts. Gains but confronting. It's got two cars each props and act as she calls out it. Is. Not heat she is in. It is up to next month it. Each. Me. Saying look this T each. Curry and brings the X value she's not. Making changes each that's what it I I think I'd. I thought you like she needs its aircraft dropped part of the T. I guess now enemy I mean the fact that he was like its patient is a little telling. But whenever she finally said something like she handled that so so well like which it is like I'm not here to talk about current here to talk about you like. It eight came across very well liked it very mixture right exactly solidified by. Thoughts of her as like. Like a good choice for. Him to either proposed deal or for hours the next that's correctly she has her stuck together and make it was very transparent conversation lake she's a great cat. Just pray I noticed that via richer I'll Shaun rabb I think you're at I think he's really I think. And cabinet sat in the past history so far and an action out of the time so I'm really excited about. It was a very sad though encourage got that last for a spoiler alert ambulance case I think that night alone. In the rose eminently ceremonial leg when Kristen last. And she was ball in his it was all my gosh it's so upset Britney laughed and written. It's like monologue about being single lives tragically. When eight an announcer as an Oscar nominee this morning for best supporting actress. I don't think she was like I did that yeah. If they get out. Here. So. Well. Protected and not. I know you feel like yeah it kinda personal. He didn't change to help out quietly rejected or eat it he got to know that you. Almost the situation. To get out what I call it. I missed my girl did it like. I it's. I don't try. Are broke up hot but light. Which he that when she. Reached. That's when he actually cry when the are. In the situation it's more I. And thank you got rejected before he leaves out at reports. But maybe she can holiday island does come back. Three port hot mess up at exactly now for a ceremony Couri get the last. You. Like I swear it's. Selig studied like relative middle and Ursula and Joseph far and link with this like how can I eat filling in for like AG's for Ted savage. She the rose. I was like. What is going on C. A little bakery you know in the nanny watching from. I taught me so much better than. I yell it at street. But use added that her Mott could be actually saying. That this is even. Though right. So let me free app that. I think she is an. He. And she this. World and talking have to show is is occurring at Reverend. Wright and she. She is completely and she is getting out GE paper and solidarity gutter and exactly eight your name earth style and she's getting and now we talk I last week. 88. She's smiling. Yeah. It like you did on her bed and she's my smiling. Okay out now it again I let's not to go. Alex she outlines a fast start wit and yell out she was the earth eat well all too easy. Or. And ever seen anyone so it's not well. Act house. That that is 881 and I want to thank you want to get to know more and Butler. Yeah that's. But they said Milwaukee in the girls like it was like Oprah was giving all of them are irises. They could signal on. Tuesday I think yeah well let her like right Kelly he hasn't really can Bali at a gray it yeah deal and ground yet a lot of luck equally. Her constantly get an a lot Ian for happens is it that congress. Is absolutely emotion all that other. Clips that passes the winner I think. He tells out. He was a turning point. I'm now optimistic this. Teared up. Late he teared up when you at the ash way and I my last. Day. Yeah right I'm that make speaking capacity is going to be. It's all. The very act scenic vulnerable that instead of saying be patient why current and coming to bounce house would mean what I would ever. It's very nice to see you real raw emotion from him with his parents and I also look and is now. Actually we don't what does he want Sony more readily does not release it makes me think okay he's not going to be taken career bachelor contestant like France currently. With an answer it's na. Yeah. It's funny but not extra planning clear. I don't eat it like totally natural place. I should live. It was display lights are shining not Easter and it out. And I think out. And I'm Mary. I. He. Knows all. Right. Eat. And eat. Out threat. And day it's shot. Herself. And yeah. I mean I. Or yeah I would like. I can't pull the lot. And apps. Like acre it on the current cap it's like. I. Ran out at very high rank. Basically. That's her last episode. EE. From what I. Liked. I think she'd. Be this. Each and I think she's gore I think that's what I see you want it to Albert and I don't think that she. There's. Solid night. Neil by. Right let's horrible grade I got greedy. And he. Grows. I. The lakers owner and our you know and it really helping it urges. It went past day at all read op on the other I found out about it. Out of the pack it. May have been her. Like OK it's not a NASA it might read the stories told on the one out. About her find her acts cheating on her I had a Nazi like numerous targets lately plane slick and it and eat special K David George. He's. Been held nothing. Like what it happened. I used by PLO RI had her I'll give yeah at night when her ours oh. And it simulates and in pop. And love I love her. There her accident on a lot you eat. Some little all right well Ehrlich art. Out outlet she. Yeah and my aunt. He has bulked like she's very well spoken like record vocabularies extensive. You know I think a lot of times books that it's not an act again like. Labeled as not order that tenure as you're saying like a girl who went Blinksale homer. Rates like no I kicked his door down I hit about personal at a. That they I get well and culture and it's not that there aren't easy. More girls are. Soccer head yeah after that. She got its parent with an hour and yeah all. And acting Pratt's sister island asked. I like she. Can't so Greece island. I couldn't. I felt is that the I LL. I. Asked. If he lets. Yes he wants to see you there I think finally. Our board yes I I think much I still. She's. He. She. Right. She really impressed. At least passage rate. I eats itself I agree and that's it rape and east eyes and talk to you I'm. Noble but past and I hit it where it started I had it after this I think I. Back and forth and then all that we see how progress is late season. It. All. The top ten. So now that. Me. Eight. She next. Hotly being. Sold last seen. At lower. Wise. And hicks. More or one. Not eat it. The arts and Alice Pratt which. I was. So I appreciate. That opening up all girl an. Atlas. I mean I think that's telling but actually I think it would have been better properties that would. It cherry on top. It's accurate and eight. She really enjoyed looking house cleaning up that you where he is I'll eat the entire time. Not to think. Oh hated every moment at eight Jamie she was I players she wants EG you honestly. His body pocket that you don't really understand that one out. Went CIBC going I don't know. Giving you hire eight it's hot it was at this. Which rank I don't think anyone it's that. But she does is it girls. With no public extremely well over excited but you just do it because that's what you're here on. It's different when. It. There operatives meeting. Point there's light. At the north that she's play. Right species. Act he just kind and she doesn't diet. Now. It's all girls when there after opportunity. And singer Christina is dinner right seat and gain. The that they really brilliantly is actually potentially problematic is lake. Explain. Grimacing nightly she had a panic attack that was link. Due to an app is not panic attack when she says she's getting frostbite in her fingers lake catches and need those things. It's a reality says look we watched this. Happened to you write songs you. Actually I did not have proper study kisses. Behind it all right or Actel is an excellent alternative facts or whatever. It would and advocates right now but. I mean it's just think she's just. Like Lonnie read at this point. OK I am sorry. Sorry. Bachelorette and bachelor history to all of us eat dairy. Right in that's not been normal rank I'm sure everyone. Yet I'll go to break out. I think he. Or. Worse. Yet happy happy frustrated or someone that is completely ignoring. Hear. He's display. And now it's. Street and act spoke. Right. Out of pocket and wrong. It. I don't have to disagree with what we're talking about this is there is that there's a book monsters the last great. Of course what we're talking about rain I noticed that some like expecting to open its an ailing her. Yeah. True story behind her insecurity at. Security and yet I'm not that is loves our tax applied to a lot of people got its act. Splintered and being upgraded and at every single act on what does it yeah I was monsters outlets are that its eyes. I'm excited but prop up higher yet. Also on Blu-ray. Emery and well. Three. I don't like Taylor till suddenly I was like. I don't. He correct. I was empty. Arch. I. A at this. Why does he. Actually right thing. Is talking. She won. And my purse and I was her and I would be like. Now you deeper in the is. There isn't. An angry and what is interesting he's not. She's not specifically to the girls yes she treat each goes sleazy ads let you know. It every all the situation. Sheets she's got. She's not to girls actually talking. Her out it's not her. But girls earned are she racked she's up. Taylor it's yours and I. I had to eat Brad curry. Eight the opt. Stick around for its IE. And appropriately teases that. Right 18 also won all its own. And Eddie Taylor. Definitely tailors at right 08 day. Today and now. Does. There are some ice obviously here and way. Are they didn't. I. Sock. Now the CE. I don't. Think we hear. Inmates and I think it's really funny to see how. Honest. Yeah. And Berry Berry. Clinton key that Chad and out. This. Accounts yet to chat and that. The marine Alex Mary. Ellen yeah and then that was like that any of drama. Got out rate now that's like chat lots and with at least let me. It's. So we might get it Taylor or a current whistle. I got sent very interesting cast and Tuesday the lord is going next I think Taylor. And I think Taylor and pastor at its time and time has come it touches each and this week that Taylor pressure. That shows the lines. And only blocked at its Korean man I think he must ask. Us. But they ever watching this meets apps are forecast and don't forget to write back here next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.