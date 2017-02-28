Bachelor Forecast: Corinne goes home, Raven says the L-word

More
ABC News' Meteorologist Mel and Emily Shapiro break down last night's episode of 'The Bachelor'
10:06 | 02/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bachelor Forecast: Corinne goes home, Raven says the L-word

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45808284,"title":"Bachelor Forecast: Corinne goes home, Raven says the L-word","duration":"10:06","description":"ABC News' Meteorologist Mel and Emily Shapiro break down last night's episode of 'The Bachelor'","url":"/Entertainment/video/bachelor-forecast-corinne-home-raven-word-45808284","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.