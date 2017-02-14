'Bachelor' Forecast: Final four contestants

More
ABC News' Meteorologist Mel and Emily Shapiro talk final four matchups and surprise guests on "The Bachelor."
3:20 | 02/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Bachelor' Forecast: Final four contestants
More so or all. In. Your and reach her three. County. Are in the EB. Day that's yeah. He. Air eighth I'm scared again because. No way. It. Well. Me. Tennessee and if 00. There. It. I. Know. And your next week. Actor. Reach. And out our. Companies. There Aron ice. A little wary. Blocking. And it. SP. Pat. Oh why. Eye care. At. Up. High. He only. And it. And I think. It's. And I. Think prior. Well. She. Acts he got there because it. Is. Seeking. High. Number I wish it'd. On a future.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45488946,"title":"'Bachelor' Forecast: Final four contestants ","duration":"3:20","description":"ABC News' Meteorologist Mel and Emily Shapiro talk final four matchups and surprise guests on \"The Bachelor.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/bachelor-forecast-final-contestants-45488946","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.