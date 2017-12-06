Transcript for 'Bachelor in Paradise' suspended amid alleged misconduct

Apparently there is trouble in paradise from rats or parent as so filming of the fourth season in Mexico was suddenly halted. Warner Bros. which produces the show for ABC released a statement saying quote. We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of vaps or paradise in Mexico. So production is now suspended and an investigation. Is under way. So apparently the Cass was actually flown to Houston earlier without any explanation as to what was going on. One of the cast members tweeting this photo they're not even normally allowed to have their phone so that the first thing that was weird was when they. We saw them with their phones. So we'll have to wait and see what the details are what exactly took place in forced to buy very odd.

