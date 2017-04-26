-
Now Playing: Freida Pinto sings the Kingston Trio's classic folk song 'Hang Down Your Head Tom Dooley'
-
Now Playing: Sept. 11, 1995: Barbra Streisand admits to having extreme stage fright
-
Now Playing: Oct. 8, 1981: Carol Burnett talks about her childhood
-
Now Playing: March 17, 1992: Carol Burnett on her ‘Tarzan’ yell
-
Now Playing: Jeff Goldblum surprises fans, hands out sausages in Australia
-
Now Playing: 'Silence of the Lambs' director Jonathan Demme dies at 73
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor' star Chris Soules tells 911 operator car crash victim isn't breathing in dramatic call
-
Now Playing: Morris Chestnut and Obi Obadike share their fitness book 'The Cut'
-
Now Playing: Craig Robinson shares his new children's book 'Jake the Fake'
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor' star Chris Soules arrested for fleeing the scene of a death
-
Now Playing: John Ridley discusses his Los Angeles riots documentary 'Let It Fall'
-
Now Playing: William, Kate and Harry carry message on mental health to London Marathon
-
Now Playing: 'Dancing With the Stars' boy band night
-
Now Playing: Dec. 8, 1983: Al Pacino opens up about his childhood
-
Now Playing: Erin Moran of 'Happy Days' dead at 56
-
Now Playing: Kenny G serenades airline passengers for charity
-
Now Playing: Clive Davis documentary director on how the film came together
-
Now Playing: Kenny G on how Clive Davis shaped his career
-
Now Playing: Tribeca Film Festival co-founder on new Clive Davis documentary
-
Now Playing: Anne Hathaway on her 'obnoxiously' good life