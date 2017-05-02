Bai's Super Bowl LI Commercial

More
The beverage company's ad featured Christopher Walken and Justin Timberlake in a unique rendition of *NSYNC's hit song "Bye, Bye, Bye."
0:29 | 02/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bai's Super Bowl LI Commercial
His heart today and that. But. Some crazy blonde I don't like big. Right guidelines. Always no artificial sweeteners.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45289137,"title":"Bai's Super Bowl LI Commercial","duration":"0:29","description":"The beverage company's ad featured Christopher Walken and Justin Timberlake in a unique rendition of *NSYNC's hit song \"Bye, Bye, Bye.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/bais-super-bowl-li-commercial-45289137","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.