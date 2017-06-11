Transcript for Ben Affleck responds to sexual harassment in Hollywood

Ben Affleck says the sexual harassment crisis and Halloween is forcing him to take a closer look at his own behavior. He spoke while promoting his new movie Justice League. This. Opening a lot of people's eyes to this you know end and you know for me if that means also looking at my own behavior and and addressing that making sure that I'm part of the solution that I am. You know make positive steps and that Nam were were calling out other guys will resume behavior is inappropriate. Buffett says a crisis has made it clear that more woman need to be in positions of power in Hollywood so woman feel comfortable coming forward.

