Ben & Jerry's celebrates Free Cone Day

Foodies across the country will be lining up in front of Ben & Jerry's for their free ice cream. ABC News' Charli James joins us from a Ben & Jerry's in Time Square that is expected to give out 10,000 servings today.
9:15 | 04/04/17

Transcript for Ben & Jerry's celebrates Free Cone Day

