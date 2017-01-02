Transcript for Beyonce Expecting Twins With Jay Z

Well did you see it. For a brief time this afternoon Twitter was consumed by something other than president trumpet all things political being her old and Washington. For a brief time it was all about beyoncé who posted. Matt on her ins to brand page and simultaneously a lit social media on fire. Sparking a half million tweets in 45 minutes entertain report or see any case here now with. Beyoncé is big news sandy. Liz this cave in the hour after B I'd say announced on is to grant this afternoon she is pregnant with twins if all goes as expected then. Blue Ivy will be playing big sister to two babies the message on mr. Graham was signed the carters using her husband Jay z.'s last name. And this caps an amazing year for the superstar. She's already the favorite to win best album at this month's Grammy Awards for. Lemonade. The record told. The beyond city's triumph over various challenges in her marriage and good music. Which must make her have. Penis all the more sweet. Beyoncé posting on his two grams saying she engaged he would like to share their love and happiness we've been blessed to times over. We are incredibly grateful are family will be growing by two. And we thank you for your well wishes this message already getting over one point three million likes in just a few hours. City annoy him that night. Mom and Adam that maybe my hands on the line. Today's news is all the more poignant because this star suffered a miscarriage bull for the birth of her first child. Kept secret at the time beyoncé called at the saddest thing she'd ever endured her fans learned about it in an HBO documentary. And in an interview in life is but a dream which released. Oprah Winfrey asked couldn't be about the miscarriage doing an episode of Oprah's next chapter. On the talk show hosts own net. I feel so fortunate did you live in fear though every month. I've dated for the second pregnancy did you live in fear untreated pain and when you were dancing on stage and you're doing all of them. Beyoncé talking about life before she gave birth to her first child Blue Ivy who turned hits and at least five years old last month. Now the superstar as we've said. Is expecting twins Dave bliss very exciting Heather absolutely and for everyone on social media absent and I want bananas over this.

