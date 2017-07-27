Bieber hits paparazzo with truck after leaving church

This video shows Justin Bieber striking a paparazzo with his truck after leaving a church event, and then coming to the injured man's aid.
1:14 | 07/27/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bieber hits paparazzo with truck after leaving church
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48887161,"title":"Bieber hits paparazzo with truck after leaving church","duration":"1:14","description":"This video shows Justin Bieber striking a paparazzo with his truck after leaving a church event, and then coming to the injured man's aid.","url":"/Entertainment/video/bieber-hits-paparazzo-truck-leaving-church-48887161","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
