Transcript for The biggest 'Star Wars' reveals we learned at Celebration 2017

Number five. As ten. Feet behind it hit me look in my mind it's it's I mean they say and of course the Reagan. It's gonna fund the last temple of excellence. Is question number four. Siamese convened I was a little and even black. That was never thought I had to tell everybody that this for the season and finals business hours rebels. He's aboard the finals. Are wares are. I am now. So the rubble TV show is ending but that leaves us write the number three which is tied it yeah. That they write your favorite you know hours. Like I thought it on the number two badly carried visual monotony and Star Wars episode. We regrouped we started over again injury so. Sadly terrible. And the number one thing to come out of celebration. Most definitely the less than accurate. And no one should. And now it. A disclaimer. This. All our son Lucas film I'm told by his. Parent company of ABC news yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.