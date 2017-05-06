Transcript for Bill Maher apologizes after using racial slur

So, you know, we were talking about how comedians are always in danger of stepping in it on the heels of Kathy griffin T latest comic to sort of step in it. Now we have Bill Maher, and take a look. Adults dress up for Halloween. They don't do that in Nebraska? It's frowned upon. We don't do that quite as much. Wow. I got to get to Nebraska more. You're welcome. We would love to have you work in the fields with us. Work in the fields? That's part -- Senator, I'm a house -- . No. It's -- it's a joke. Maher quickly apologized saying it was offensive and he regrets saying it. People are calling for HBO to drop him from the lineup. This is the world we're this. You step nit, and it's, like, off with your head. What do you think about it? What do you think? I have very specific feelings about the word. I think that the more power you give the word -- he didn't call anybody that. He called himself that, and you should know that the word affects everybody. You are one as well. When you look it up -- The way you're saying it shows you that you are empathizing with possibly that person. I don't know. I just think that it's a word that has way too much power, and we have given it way too much power because it has had the ability to stop us in our tracks, and as I always say, young people say, listen. We have taken it in a different direction, but that's just me. This one, whose face is like this -- That's happening. She has a different opinion. I don't even know it's happening. She has a different response of how she was raised. I was raised in a way -- I use my father as my beacon for so many things, and he told me a story about how he was with my mom in Georgia, and the kkk ran them out. Mm-hmm. And my uncle who was in the army had to stand in front of the home they were in with a shotgun because there were threats to kill that "N" word, and he said to me with tears in his eyes, that is an evil, ugly, nasty word, and you will never use it in this house, and you will never use it, and your children shouldn't use it. I have never uttered the word in my 48 years of life. I don't think anyone should use it. I think it's time to retire that word. It comes from such a painful time, and I understand the argument that young people have reclaimed it, but I almost feel like -- You understand that. The word is in the -- It's in lexicon, but I just hope that -- I don't like the argument that, you know, white people can't use I want, but we can use it because what happens is you hear it used in music all the time, and then when the white kid is listening to the music and saying the lyrics, you know, how do you -- how do you justify that? I think it's just type fime just for everyone not to say it. Bill Maher is one of the good guys in this fight against trump right now. I believe that he is anyway, and I feel like, you know, not to deflect from what he said because he already apologized, but Donald Trump and his people that ran his real estate, they practiced racism. Yes, they did. They discriminated against black people in housing. To me, that is a much more egregious sin than saying any kind of word. To me. And I think that -- Let's not lose perspective about comedians and words and things that comedians are saying because there seems to be this assault on comedians, and in the Kathy griffin case, there is a lot of overkill going on right now. Okay. She made a mistake, and she did something stupid. She said she has sorry, and they are piling on her like she is Charles Manson. Get over it. Regardless of the offense, because that word, me, I could never utter it. I think it's powerful. I keep saying this over and over, which is, I feel like we're all step away from being not saying that word, but I put my foot in my mouth a lot of times to know everything I stand for and am as a human being and the way my hard faces the world that in one word and misstep and one bad joke, everything can be over. I feel like the punishment has to be in response. People come out and truly apologize, because I would argue that I had more sympathy before Kathy griffin before her apology, but I think when bill Maher says, that was dumb. That was stupid. It's wrong, and I believe that word should never be used, but I think you have to let people own that and move on, and not go down for the rest of their life. I actually understand your point about detoothing it. How do you do it though? With someone like Bill Maher, that may have been his version of doing that, and the backlash that comes at someone trying to take a word and not give it power, it's tough because there are people that get offended. I grew up feeling that word was wrong. I had friends that told me, this offends me, and don't use it. I hear a history of this country that makes me upset, and that's my interpretation of it. When he said it, I didn't think that he was trying to offend. I didn't feel that way. He wasn't throwing it at anyone. How do you detooth a word? Here's how you detooth it. Tell me. I want to know. I'm going to. When you hear it, see who is doing it. Look at the source. If people were not doing what you were doing at your dad or my mother and her entire family, if they are not doing that, and they are singing some, you knoknow, somebody's music, you say, okay. I get it. You cannot continue to give the word the power because if you do, it means that every time you hear it, you stop and that's what you are dealing with. You're not dealing with the fact that somebody's a bonehead or somebody is wrong and all they could do to stop you from telling them they are wrong is use the word to stop you in your tracks. I thought it would -- I thought what somebody should have said was, well, it's about time you realize you are one too. He was not about to say that. For me, I didn't live that historical experience. My family didn't live that pain. I feel like for me to take on that word is a sign of disrespect. If you come from somewhere -- You better not read -- you better never read any of -- don't read "Tom sawyer" out loud. The word exists, and it was put out there to make you feel like less. I'm saying, let's detooth that. Make somebody work harder and figure out another word that might stop me. There are 171,000 words in the English language. Pick another one. Pick another one. That's not the one that's going to stop me. That's not the one that's going to stop me. Stupid will stop me faster for your sake than the "N" word will. Thank you. We'll be right back.

