Transcript for Blake Shelton is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive

I expect the pump starting with People Magazine naming the 2017. Sexiest man Ella and. Of course she thought it was going to be him phone this year the crown goes to the country superstar. Billy Shelton. The 41 year old Oklahoma native joked that the magazine must be running out of people. A lot of people thought some simple pal. Thing he said his girlfriend grants a funny had to convince them. To accept the honor Shelton says people are going to pay him for this but he can't wait that there are in the face of fellow voice coach. Adam Levine who snagged the honor for years ago yet and there are other people were tweeting about it some are saying. You're nobody else alive on. A very beheaded one basketball player is like yes Blake. Thanks for making home of the sevens out there feel as if and we are sexy but they don't know and I are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.