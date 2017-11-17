Transcript for Bob Saget attempts Guinness world record of most sticky notes to the face in one minute

business -- and I swear he didn't tell me to say that. I swear. His new stand-up special is called "Zero to sixty" and we love him here. Please welcome the very funny -- what's his name again? Bob Saget. ??? It's not that exciting. Yes, it is. Yes, it is. Look at what's going on with comedy? It's crazy. It's all merging into one thing. It's kind of weird. It's weird. It's a world of celebrity and pain and hurt. I'm here to try to put some lather on the pain in the shower myself. Safest place to be. I did a new special. I'm performing and trying to put some love out there. My new special stand up has always been -- Words are allowed. Words that hurt are the problem. Of course. That's something we never said on here. You said you're trying to put some love out there. Speaking of love -- Yes, I'm in love with you. No. No. You shouldn't say that. John Stamos. You just got engaged. I got engaged. Very personal. Let's tell everyone. I got engaged around the same time. We were our first choices, but he said no. It's really a personal thing. I'll share it with you guys. There's so much stuff going on. Why not share a love story, a nice thing Don't applaud that long. I don't have enough time. She's a wonderful brilliant person I was lucky to meet. We were in big sir. I wanted to propose. We were watching stranger things on the I pad. You really set the mood. No spoiler alert. I talked to my daughters. They were like please do this. We love her. It's very nice. Her family is wonder. . That's a nice experience. Sorry. Too personal. Then I went to the restroom. You need to know that. On noon. At the end of this four daytime together of bonding. Got the ring. Got on one knee because there was a flag in the room. Political troop. When you got on one knee were you able to get up? You and I -- When you G and propose, you have to make phone calls afterward. What I'm alluding to there's a 20 year difference between the two of you. In L.A. It's half your age plus seven. We accomplished that. I proposed. I wanted to say different than until death to us part. I said it awkwardly. I said I would like to be with you for whatever days I have left. That's really special. We want to say your beautiful fiance -- She's right there. There she is. Was he nervous? He was nervous? He was a bit. I was upset he had the audacity to pause stranger things. That's true. I for gave him. We never watched it either. No, we didn't. I think we're going into honeymoon mode. Congratulations. You have a big comedy special called zero to sixty. It's cool. Are you doing political humor. Little bit. I wanted to do evergreen so you can run through Christmas. This is on iTunes. Normally you have Netflix and HBO. It went to iTunes. With two clicks on Amazon you can get my special and the lotion to watch it with. Why are you blushing? You said yes. She's thinking what have I done. We're going to register for tappas now. It's on every digital platform. It dropped at the same time like my -- Don't go there. Your blood pressure. We had so much fun with Jason Ritter when he broke the guinness world record for most hugs on our show a few weeks ago. It should have been me Danny tan er. Today you'll attempt to break a guinness world record of your own. Tell us which one. The most sticky notes you can put to your face. When I was asked by your producer to do it, I said yes that will be flattering and wonderful. It's good to see she's marrying a mature guy. Maybe they're closern age. We have a official adjudicate or in the audience Michael empric. He's going to do the official count as Bob attempts the guinness world records title for most sticky notes stuck on the face in one minute. Michael, what are -- don't touch the props. What are the ground rules? Face only, bob.no eyes, ears or hair. I've been told that by many people over the years. No overlap. They have to stay on for ten minutes. Can he have the mirror? He can have the mirrormirror. The count to beat is 60. Are you ready? No. You can do it. Three, two, one, go. ??? They're falling off. 30 seconds remain. How do they not overlap? You got some open space on this side, up here. 20 seconds. I do this at home. It's not going to happen. They're falling off. Somebody take a memo. Ten, nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one. You got to hold for ten seconds. Five, four, three, two, one. You're good, Bob. I'm not good. This is not enclose. I like it though. It was really fun to watch. It was? He's even more attractive isn't he. When we come back we'll see if Bob broke the guinness world record. Stay tuned. ??? . Let's go to sumatra.

