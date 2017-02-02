-
Now Playing: Beyonce Expecting Twins With Jay Z
-
Now Playing: Trump Jokingly Offers Prayers for Arnold Schwarzenegger
-
Now Playing: Breaking Down Beyonce's Baby Announcement
-
Now Playing: Breitbart Editor's Appearance Canceled After Protests Turn Violent at UC Berkeley
-
Now Playing: Life on Top of the Soccer World
-
Now Playing: SAG Awards Heat Up the Race to the Oscars
-
Now Playing: Viral Drummer Boy Performs Live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Touring Game of Thrones Filming Locations in Dubrovnik
-
Now Playing: Toddler's Hilarious Reaction to Seeing a Glass of Wine
-
Now Playing: Beyonce Announces She's Expecting Twins
-
Now Playing: Roger Goodell Fields Super Bowl Questions
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Super Snack Showdown: Southern Sweets N' Spice Chicken Burger Recipe
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Super Snack Showdown: Fired Up Honey BBQ Wings Recipe
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: High School Coach Gets Super Bowl Surprise
-
Now Playing: Lauren Alaina Performs 'Doin' Fine' Live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Lauren Alaina Performs 'Road Less Traveled' Live in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Annette Bening: 'I Like This Stage of Life'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Super Snack Showdown With Chef Richard Blais
-
Now Playing: How Tom Brady Stays Super Bowl Ready