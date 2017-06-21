Transcript for Brian Cox breaks into song with Al Jolson's 'Sonny Boy'

Well it's it's just always so great to talk few really big show ends. He year in song colors you know and I was gonna ask you to do something that was Scottish all right but. When you told me he did jewels and god I'm just I'm dying for years. You've got to revamp so okay. Yes. Obviously. Climb up nominees. So unable long. Lawyer only three use unable. There's movement of crime there's no good denying the war human to mean. Shawna you. All. Worn the rug race his mental mind goes gray sky news Wii news two will be boom. So on the rule that's beautiful to let ranks with wolf item on the beaches with. Churchill never get it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.