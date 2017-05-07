Broadway star Sutton Foster sings 'Come the Wild, Wild Weather'

More
Foster appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about her role in the hit TV Land comedy-drama series "Younger
0:51 | 07/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Broadway star Sutton Foster sings 'Come the Wild, Wild Weather'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48451911,"title":"Broadway star Sutton Foster sings 'Come the Wild, Wild Weather'","duration":"0:51","description":"Foster appears on \"Popcorn With Peter Travers\" to talk about her role in the hit TV Land comedy-drama series \"Younger","url":"/Entertainment/video/broadway-star-sutton-foster-sings-wild-wild-weather-48451911","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.