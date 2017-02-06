-
Now Playing: Actor Bryan Cranston Imagines LBJ's Reaction to Trump: 'What the Hell Is Goin' On in Washington?'
-
Now Playing: Bryan Cranston, Anthony Mackie on 'All the Way'
-
Now Playing: Bryan Cranston sings Frank Sinatra's 'I Won't Dance'
-
Now Playing: 'Wakefield's' Bryan Cranston on his 'very relatable' new character
-
Now Playing: Singer Brandy taken to hospital after becoming unconscious on plane
-
Now Playing: Inside Marvel: The many faces of Captain America
-
Now Playing: Inside Marvel: 'Uprising's' one-shot is equal parts dark and fun
-
Now Playing: Inside Marvel: Look who's hailing Hydra now in 'Secret Empire'
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande returns to England for One Love Manchester benefit concert
-
Now Playing: Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane perform 'Down'
-
Now Playing: Fifth Harmony performs 'Worth It' in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Fifth Harmony performs 'Work from Home'
-
Now Playing: Fifth Harmony discusses brand new single
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Garner denounces People magazine story
-
Now Playing: Julia Roberts hits the small screen in HBO's 'Today Will Be Different'
-
Now Playing: Stephen Curry defends wife's comments from last NBA finals
-
Now Playing: Mohamed Hadid pleads no contest in mansion legal drama
-
Now Playing: Warriors win Game 1 of 2017 NBA Finals
-
Now Playing: LeBron James' home vandalized with racial slur
-
Now Playing: Inside Marvel: 'Secret Empire' issue 3 is a tale of 2 Captain Americas