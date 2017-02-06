Bryan Cranston sings Frank Sinatra's 'I Won't Dance'

Cranston appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about his role in the new film "Wakefield."
0:59 | 06/02/17

Transcript for Bryan Cranston sings Frank Sinatra's 'I Won't Dance'
A half during these few people are making signals are they but it always ends. It's all. A time to go with. You once sang me about the cover of Rolling Stone you at another time saying something that seemed like me. A lewd limerick. Really yes it was really good so it always ends in songs and with the media would do it yet but with everybody who's a guest he can't just have me sitting here. Just a mess so whatever is going on in. Your head. Well we've had this nice Chad knew that I won't dance don't ask me well events. Don't ask me won't Dunn's. Missy boo Koo. I'll take I won't dance because it wasn't I won't thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

