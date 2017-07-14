Transcript for Caitlyn Jenner weighs in on OJ Simpson's double murder acquittal, parole hearing for robbery

early as October 1st. He is serving his ninth year of a sentence for armed robbery. He has his parole hearing next week. Caitlyn you said some harsh things about O.J. Such as I believe he got away with two savage murderers are and the most narcicisstic in the world of sports. Does the idea of O.J. Make you merveous? That was Bruce. That was Bruce Jenner guys. Nice try. I never remember that. You knew O.J. Well. Oh, extremely well. Are you nervous at the thought of a free O.J.? Well, there are three people at the crime scene. Ronp Goldman, Nicole and O.J. You pick the murderer. Nicole even said to Kris at one point O.J. Says he's going to kill me and get away with it because hi says he's O.J. Simpson which couldn't be in the hearing. We know what happened. They didn't look for anybody else after that happened. I was much closer to Nicole than O.J. Although he had been a friend for years. The whole situation is extraordinarily sad. But he was not convicted of the murderers but stealing his own things. Armed robbery. He told Nicole he's going to get away with it because he's O.J. Simpson. Do you think he should stay in jail based on the crime he was convicted of? I don't think that. He got away with it. So anyway -- He's never admitted to the killings. I mean, he -- But he did write a book "If I did it." To this day he denies do you think it. I would deny murdering two people, too. Who is going to say I did it and got away with it? He was found civilly responsib responsible. Most people agree he did commit those horrible murders. The question is should he be granted parole based on the fact that -- Revenge. Yeah. For the goldmans sake and the browns, I hope he stays. Me, too. I'm sure a lot of you will be having this discussion at home tonight. Tune into a special 2020 called oj here on ABC news. President trump is on his way

