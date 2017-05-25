Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect performs at Paul Hall at Juilliard

More
Fellows from Ensemble Connect perform Beethoven's "Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20" in concert at Juilliard.
14:40 | 05/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect performs at Paul Hall at Juilliard

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47643682,"title":"Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect performs at Paul Hall at Juilliard ","duration":"14:40","description":"Fellows from Ensemble Connect perform Beethoven's \"Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20\" in concert at Juilliard.","url":"/Entertainment/video/carnegie-halls-ensemble-connect-performs-paul-hall-juilliard-47643682","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.