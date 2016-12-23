Transcript for Carrie Fisher Hospitalized in Los Angeles After Flight

New details right out of the building story out of Los Angeles a law enforcement source confirming to ABC news. That the actress Carrie Fisher has the rush to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. The sixty year old stricken off flight from London to LA. Paramedics met that plane will land administered CPR before rushing her to the hospital she of course is best known by fans for her role as princess lay and Star Wars that original one. As soon as we learning more about her condition we will let you know on air and on social media.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.