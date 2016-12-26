Now Playing: Carrie Fisher's Mother Debbie Reynolds Thanks Fans for Support

Now Playing: Singer George Michael Has Died at 53

Now Playing: Uber Driver Turns Commute into Christmas-Themed 'Carpool Karaoke'

Now Playing: The Best Films to See During the Holidays

Now Playing: The Sports Events to Look Out For During the Holiday Vacation

Now Playing: Carrie Fisher Remains in Intensive Care at a Hospital in California

Now Playing: Comedian Sinbad Says He's Open to Playing a Genie Even if the Movie 'Shazaam' Doesn't Exist

Now Playing: How to Keep Your Kids Busy During Holiday Family Time

Now Playing: Take a Sneak Peak at the Disney Parks' Magical Christmas Parade

Now Playing: Hollywood Insider Discusses Carrie Fisher's Place in Film History

Now Playing: Carrie Fisher Reported to Suffer Cardiac Arrest on Trans-Atlantic Flight

Now Playing: The Legacy of Nancy Reagan: Part 4

Now Playing: Friends Share Memories of 'Brady Bunch' Star Florence Henderson: Part 2

Now Playing: Remembering Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali: Part 3

Now Playing: The Legendary Music Career and Life of Prince: Part 1

Now Playing: Carrie Fisher's Mid-Air Medical Emergency

Now Playing: Carrie Fisher Hospitalized in Los Angeles After Flight

Now Playing: Some Rockettes Opposed to Performing at Trump's Inauguration

Now Playing: Fantasy Forecast: Week 16