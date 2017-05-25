Now Playing: Kerry Washington on the end of 'Scandal' and surprising season finale

Now Playing: Gordon Ramsay's tutorial on how to make the perfect burger

Now Playing: 'Tootsie' heads to Broadway

Now Playing: Celeb 101 with Joe Morton

Now Playing: Gordon Ramsay judges the 'GMA' battle of the burgers

Now Playing: The best advice from movie characters

Now Playing: Javier Bardem dishes on playing the villain in new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie

Now Playing: Inside Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney World

Now Playing: Robin Roberts voices character on 'Doc McStuffins'

Now Playing: Walt Disney World's new attraction transforms guests into Na'vi people of 'Avatar'

Now Playing: Actor Laz Alonso visits Pandora: World of Avatar attraction at Walt Disney World

Now Playing: Take a boat ride through Pandora: World of Avatar at Disney World

Now Playing: 'Live From the Couch': Foxtrax

Now Playing: Foxtrax performs 'Dark of the Night'

Now Playing: Foxtrax performs 'I'll Be Back for You'

Now Playing: A food tour of Nationals Park MLB ballpark

Now Playing: Inside Satu'li Canteen, the new dining concept at Disney's Pandora

Now Playing: Formula One star Fernando Alonso on the greatest spectacle in racing: the Indy 500

Now Playing: New 'Avatar'-themed souvenirs at Disney's Pandora