-
Now Playing: Justin Simien and Logan Browning discuss their critically acclaimed Netflix series 'Dear White People'
-
Now Playing: Netflix on the verge of 100 million subscribers
-
Now Playing: Netflix to get rid of its 5-star rating system
-
Now Playing: Hackers hold new episodes and other data from hit Netflix show 'Orange Is the New Black'
-
Now Playing: Celeb 101 with Logan Browning
-
Now Playing: Ansel Elgort on 'Baby Driver,' his love for music and what frustrates him
-
Now Playing: Ansel Elgort sings Frank Sinatra’s ‘Luck Be A Lady’
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' forecast: Villains and Vikings
-
Now Playing: How to cook with fresh, healthy, seasonal summer ingredients
-
Now Playing: 'Time' asks Trump to remove phony covers
-
Now Playing: Tom Parker Bowles shares tips to perfecting English tea time
-
Now Playing: Eric Stonestreet, Dak Prescott team up to fight cancer
-
Now Playing: Ansel Elgort reveals advice from 'Baby Driver' costar Jamie Foxx
-
Now Playing: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's style secrets
-
Now Playing: Daniel Day-Lewis makes career move from actor to fashion designer
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot list: Firework safety tips for the Fourth of July holiday
-
Now Playing: JK Rowling thanks fans on 'Harry Potter' 20th anniversary
-
Now Playing: Tom Holland says he had 8 auditions for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
-
Now Playing: Nick Carter teaches 'Spider-Man' Tom Holland classic Backstreet Boys dance moves
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin confirms he will continue playing Donald Trump on 'SNL'