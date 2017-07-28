Celebrate National Ice Cream Monday at Ample Hills Creamery

More
ABC News' Tony Morrison goes to the Gowanus location with co-founder, Brian Smith to talk all things ice cream.
18:52 | 07/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Celebrate National Ice Cream Monday at Ample Hills Creamery

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48912450,"title":"Celebrate National Ice Cream Monday at Ample Hills Creamery ","duration":"18:52","description":"ABC News' Tony Morrison goes to the Gowanus location with co-founder, Brian Smith to talk all things ice cream.","url":"/Entertainment/video/celebrate-national-ice-cream-monday-ample-hills-creamery-48912450","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.