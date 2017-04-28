Chatting and rough-housing with Harvey Keitel

More
Keitel looks back on the 25th anniversary of "Reservoir Dogs" and "interrogates" our reporters Michael Rothman and Walt Hickey.
5:25 | 04/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chatting and rough-housing with Harvey Keitel

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47096420,"title":"Chatting and rough-housing with Harvey Keitel","duration":"5:25","description":"Keitel looks back on the 25th anniversary of \"Reservoir Dogs\" and \"interrogates\" our reporters Michael Rothman and Walt Hickey.","url":"/Entertainment/video/chatting-rough-housing-harvey-keitel-47096420","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.