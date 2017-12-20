Check out some last minute stocking stuffers from Nintendo

More
ABC News demos some new and classic video games like "Super Mario Odyssey" and "Donkey Kong Country" on the Super Nintendo Classic Edition.
3:00 | 12/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Check out some last minute stocking stuffers from Nintendo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51918652,"title":"Check out some last minute stocking stuffers from Nintendo","duration":"3:00","description":"ABC News demos some new and classic video games like \"Super Mario Odyssey\" and \"Donkey Kong Country\" on the Super Nintendo Classic Edition.","url":"/Entertainment/video/check-minute-stocking-stuffers-nintendo-51918652","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.