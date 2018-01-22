Transcript for Cher blasts President Trump at Women's March rally

You know I I've been alive for thirteen presidents. And it's. And I have never seen anyone. Like the president that we have I can even column the president. That has men willing to destroy our country for our money and power. I've never seen it never believe that it could happen at an even now it's so crazy even now. Like in doing business I have to ask three times. Florida man would have to ask for wants. You know and wanna ask warrant like if you ask for your rich if you don't ask or they just run over you. So I know others guys out there there are not like that and and and these are the guys that are raised by women lake me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.