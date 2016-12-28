Chewbacca Actor: Carrie Fisher 'Was a True Princess'

More
Peter Mayhew called Fisher "the brightest light in the room."
1:23 | 12/28/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chewbacca Actor: Carrie Fisher 'Was a True Princess'
You know while also remembering him this morning Peter Mayhew the actor who played two baca Mayhew said Fisher. Have a sense of humor like nobody else their characters reunited with an on screen last year in Star Wars the force awakens he call Fisher the brightest light in. Every room. If you were friendly to everybody he resort Oprah human. Partly true princess. He knew. How to report he wouldn't do you Aaron he could always. Come up weird stuff. Being Mormon borders who threw him. It's incredible. It returned me here there's always Aaron yeah me usually. Door to unfair or loan program period. If you come him. Go to work. Who gave her mobile I'm believe they are do. Do what he's gonna withdrew. Completely firebird. Who really really really. Crude. Mayhew and Fisher were friends for forty years. He's the photo of him more than seven feet tall at one point lifting her up at a wrap party after the original Star Wars event we had a good time together. He said that he lasts up Fisher in New York just a few weeks ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44428270,"title":"Chewbacca Actor: Carrie Fisher 'Was a True Princess'","duration":"1:23","description":"Peter Mayhew called Fisher \"the brightest light in the room.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/chewbacca-actor-carrie-fisher-true-princess-44428270","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.