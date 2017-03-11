Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi sing Harry Chapin's 'Cat's in the Cradle'

More
Hemsworth and Waititi appear on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about their new film, "Thor: Ragnarok."
3:00 | 11/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi sing Harry Chapin's 'Cat's in the Cradle'
I don't have that view saying. But as we say goodbye let's do together as their cats and that's good comparison. Maintenance. Soon live. When income and homes don't know what. His executive. He will not getting into Iraq Iraq this is.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50886756,"title":"Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi sing Harry Chapin's 'Cat's in the Cradle' ","duration":"3:00","description":"Hemsworth and Waititi appear on \"Popcorn With Peter Travers\" to talk about their new film, \"Thor: Ragnarok.\" ","url":"/Entertainment/video/chris-hemsworth-taika-waititi-sing-harry-chapins-cats-50886756","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.