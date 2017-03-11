Transcript for Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi sing Harry Chapin's 'Cat's in the Cradle'

I don't have that view saying. But as we say goodbye let's do together as their cats and that's good comparison. Maintenance. Soon live. When income and homes don't know what. His executive. He will not getting into Iraq Iraq this is.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.