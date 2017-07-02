Transcript for Christie Brinkley Poses With Daughters for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Christie Brinkley is are turning to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. If only if there's. But if she is so she's 63 years old and look at that. Appearing in a magazine with her daughters all of them sporting coordinated black swimsuits on the beaches Turks and caicos. Brinkley first graced the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1979. Says she hung up her itsy bitsy bikinis back in 2004. This decision came out of retirement because of the encouragement that you got from her daughter's. Nice and they all funds together than who.

