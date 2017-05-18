Classic Disney art headed to auction

Bonhams Fine Art Auctioneers and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will present their movie memorabilia event, "An Important Animation Art Collection, The Property of a Gentleman" in New York City on June 5.
