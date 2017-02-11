Clive Davis breaks down his new doc, 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives'

More
Davis discusses his music, his life and Whitney Houston's legacy
26:04 | 11/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Clive Davis breaks down his new doc, 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50896593,"title":"Clive Davis breaks down his new doc, 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives'","duration":"26:04","description":"Davis discusses his music, his life and Whitney Houston's legacy","url":"/Entertainment/video/clive-davis-breaks-doc-clive-davis-soundtrack-lives-50896593","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.