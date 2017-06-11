Transcript for CMA Awards: Brett Young

Asked first nomination is pretty exciting. That's gotta be incredible and it has to feel like this in the nomination has to Chillicothe. Great pay off earlier honestly feels like a win that that category is so. So thick. And and so. I think I think anybody deserves it and so I am flattered just to be nominated. What's what we did media to take home a trophy. I mean it would mean everything I think like a said and I think. You know somebody like John party who's just on fire right now are some really Old Dominion of literate I feel like everything they touch turns to gold. If if if that was the if that was the thing that happened about if I got that it would be a very surprising. Would be very very flattered.

