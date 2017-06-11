CMA Awards: Brett Young

More
On the red carpet, Brett Young discusses how it feels to be nominated for the first time.
0:43 | 11/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CMA Awards: Brett Young
Asked first nomination is pretty exciting. That's gotta be incredible and it has to feel like this in the nomination has to Chillicothe. Great pay off earlier honestly feels like a win that that category is so. So thick. And and so. I think I think anybody deserves it and so I am flattered just to be nominated. What's what we did media to take home a trophy. I mean it would mean everything I think like a said and I think. You know somebody like John party who's just on fire right now are some really Old Dominion of literate I feel like everything they touch turns to gold. If if if that was the if that was the thing that happened about if I got that it would be a very surprising. Would be very very flattered.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50970379,"title":"CMA Awards: Brett Young","duration":"0:43","description":"On the red carpet, Brett Young discusses how it feels to be nominated for the first time. ","url":"/Entertainment/video/cma-awards-brett-young-50970379","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.